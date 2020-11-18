The West Virginia men's basketball team was slated to play the Texas A&M Aggies in the first round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Nov. 25, but COVID-19 concerns caused the Aggies to withdraw from the tournament on Wednesday night.
The Mountaineers will now face the Northern Iowa Panthers in the tournament, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein. Texas A&M is the most recent team to withdraw from the tournament after Ohio State dropped out in late October.
WVU will face the Panthers on Nov. 25 at 2 p.m., and the winner will face the winner from Saint Mary's versus Memphis on Nov. 26 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.