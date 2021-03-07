West Virginia’s loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday was one of its most disappointing losses of the year considering the Cowboys were without Cade Cunningham — potential No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft — and Isaac Likekele.
I’m taking that last week of the regular season for West Virginia as a much needed wake-up call before the Big 12 Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. I’m pretty sure, along with the rest of college basketball, that head coach Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers had no clue that Cunningham would not play for Oklahoma State.
The news that one of the best college basketball players this season would not be playing in a crucial Big 12 game at the end of the season was a shock to many, but could you imagine if Cunningham had played in that game on Saturday? If Cunningham does play, West Virginia might have lost by a lot more than five points considering the way it played defensively against the Cowboys.
Since West Virginia’s upset against then-No. 7 Texas Tech on Feb. 9, the Mountaineers haven’t looked very sharp. WVU did have a 19-point comeback win in Austin, Texas, against then-No. 12 Texas, but it had to make that large of a comeback against a team that West Virginia is truly better than. Since that win against UT, the Mountaineers finished the regular season 3-2 — beat Kansas State, beat TCU (twice) and lost to No. 3 Baylor and No. 17 Oklahoma State.
Those three wins that WVU compiled in the final two weeks aren’t that impressive. Neither Kansas State nor TCU will be making the NCAA Tournament — barring a Big 12 Tournament title — and the Baylor and Oklahoma State games were both at home and both times it looked like West Virginia had opportunities to win those games.
It would’ve been terrific if West Virginia had beaten Baylor and Oklahoma State to end the year, but WVU didn’t make the plays to win those games. Huggins criticized his team’s lack of ability to do the little things in the loss to the Bears and I agree completely. This team is struggling to do the little things and it did it again on Saturday against Oklahoma State.
If the Mountaineers want to remain in contention for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, they really need to use this loss against Oklahoma State as a serious wake-up call. Huggins said postgame that he is giving his team two days off before returning to practice on Tuesday. The best thing that could happen is that West Virginia takes Sunday and Monday to regroup mentally and prepare itself for a very grueling Big 12 Tournament that starts March 10.
If West Virginia is unable to do that, Huggins has the correct answer on what will happen.
“We’re getting ready to go play in the conference tournament where you’re not playing a game and then taking a day off, you’re playing a game and then playing a game and then playing a game,” Huggins said. “We’re in trouble if that’s the case. We’ll be home early.”