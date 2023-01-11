Transfer guard Jose Perez will not be allowed to play this season for WVU after the NCAA denied WVU’s appeal on Wednesday.
Head coach Bob Huggins had some strong words for the NCAA when asked for comment on the decision after WVU’s loss to Baylor.
“The truth of the matter is, and I’ll probably get in trouble for saying this, they don’t know what the hell they're doing,” Huggins said.
Perez’s initial waiver was denied by the NCAA on Dec. 16. WVU submitted a waiver shortly after.
“I’m against anything that hurts young people,” Huggins said. “I’m against anything that takes away a chance for a young person to succeed in life. This guy is a good student. He’s a good kid.”
Perez entered the transfer portal from Manhattan College in late October after head coach Joe Masiello was fired two weeks before the season. He spent five days in the portal before committing to WVU.
“I don’t know why educated adults would come to that decision,” Huggins said. “I’ve been in virtually every committee there is and I still don’t understand it.”
Huggins mentioned that he believes it would be in Perez’s best interest to stay with the team for next season. He said both parties understand that WVU did everything possible to get him on the court this season.
In a press conference Tuesday, head coach Bob Huggins said he’d be “shocked” if the NCAA cleared Perez to play ahead of the home matchup against Baylor.
"First of all, I'd be totally shocked if that happened," he said. "And that it's taking them as long as it's taking them which is totally ridiculous. I mean, you're messing with a young man's livelihood. You're messing with the fact that this kid has done everything that's humanly possible for him to do and it hasn't changed."
For now, Perez will continue practicing with West Virginia with one season left of eligibility.