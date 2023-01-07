Head coach Bob Huggins’ biggest takeaway from WVU’s 76-62 loss to No. 3 Kansas on Saturday was missed shots.
“We seemingly miss more two-footers than any team in American history,” Huggins said in a press conference after the game. “It's not like we didn’t have shots, we just don’t make them."
WVU went 20-57 on field goals on the night while going 4-20 from three-point range. Kansas went 24-57 from the floor and 11-24 from three.
“They made shots. Our guys didn’t,” he added.
When asked about what to do when players are missing shots, Huggins gave a simple solution.
“The best way when you’re struggling to make a shot is to make a shot. But again, you’re not going to break that by missing shots from 2-5 feet.”
Huggins also pointed out that it can be difficult to get a player out of a shooting slump.
“If you have a guy who is 4-19, are you gonna tell him to keep shooting? If yes, you’re going to have a whole lot of pissed off guys.”
The player mentioned was fifth-year senior Erik Stevenson, who shot 4-19 from the field as well as 0-5 from three-point range.