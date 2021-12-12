The West Virginia men’s basketball team returned to the court on Sunday and defeated Kent State, 63-50, at the WVU Coliseum.
West Virginia (9-1) had a very slow start to the game, only scoring 11 points in the first 12 minutes. The Mountaineers were coming off a tough battle against No. 15 UConn, but head coach Bob Huggins said that didn’t play a role in the lack of energy.
“As long as I’ve done this, I don’t have an answer,” Huggins said about the team not having energy. “We didn’t have energy, but we just didn’t pass the ball. We were starting to pass the ball, share the ball and take the ball away from the defense.”
“Today, we were right back where we were in Charleston,” Huggins added. “We aren’t taking care of the ball. We don’t run offense.”
Guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil led the offensive attack for the Mountaineers. Sherman finished one point short of tying his career-high with 27 points and McNeil set a season-high with 19 points.
Other than those two guards, no other player that saw time on the court scored more than four points.
West Virginia turned around a poor first half performance with 38 points in the second half. However, the Mountaineers needed a late run to push themselves ahead of Kent State.
“It almost gets to where I think they [the team] look at the schedule,” Huggins said about the team preparing for Kent State. “They were ready to play Connecticut and they shared the ball and did a lot of good things. Then, I don’t think they gave Kent State the respect that they deserve. They’re a good team and [Kent State head coach] Rob [Senderoff] does a heck of a job coaching them. They were more ready to play than we were.”
This season, the team has continuously relied on Sherman and McNeil to score points. Huggins expressed the importance of finding another scorer on the team.
“I think JB [Jalen Bridges] will be it, but we need somebody else to score,” Huggins said. “We really need somebody to score it close. If you think back, for the most part, we’ve had a guy like that. We had Derek [Culver] for three years, that was the guy when we had to stop the bleeding, we could throw it close. We don’t have anybody to throw it close to.”
Following the game, Sherman was critical of his performance despite scoring 27 points. Sherman committed three turnovers, but Huggins didn’t think he was ‘forcing anything’.
“I don’t think it was doing more, I think he forced things trying to get the other guys involved,” Huggins said about Sherman. “He tried to get Isaiah [Cottrell] involved a few times. He tried to get most of the bigs in the game involved, particularly in transition. I just think that he was really trying to get them into the game.”
West Virginia will face UAB next on Dec. 18 in Birmingham, Alabama.