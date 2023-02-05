Head coach Bob Huggins gave his thoughts on WVU’s dominating performance over Oklahoma on Saturday, moving the team to 3-7 in Big 12 play.
He said he believes the team is on the right track.
“I think we finally have realized what we need to do to win in this league,” Huggins said. “Our practices were better, guys were a lot more focused. I think they understand we got some work to do.”
A huge factor for the game was a 34-point outing by fifth-year senior guard Erik Stevenson just one week removed from his 31-point game against Auburn.
“Erik was terrific,” Huggins said. “I thought he did a great job of leading and helping our other guys.”
Huggins also praised the perfomances by sophomore forwards James Okonkwo and Mohammed Wague as well as their development this season.
“They both just keep getting better and better,” Huggins said. “I think James [Okonkwo] has made tremendous strides. I mean, I think he's a guy who could end up being a force in college basketball.”
The Hall of Fame head coach also took time to highlight how far the team has come overall over the course of conference play. He cited the previous game against Oklahoma as an example, as the team lost 77-76.
“We had opportunities to just go to the free throw line, just make one out of three. We made none,” Huggins said. We had a chance to win the game at Oklahoma. We barely hit the rim on two of them.
I think we have guys that haven't played a whole lot in this league and with this kind of setting. I don't think the majority of these guys have ever played in front of 14,000 people.”
Overall, Huggins said the game was a big confidence-booster for the players, especially with the home crowd behind them.
“This gives us some more confidence,” Huggins said. “We got hard games coming up, but we're fortunate. We're gonna be able to play some home games and hopefully we keep putting 14,000 people in here.”
While he mentioned the team had its struggles early in the season, Huggins thinks the team knows what it takes now.
“But we had 14,000 people in here before and we still didn't play very well,” Huggins said. “Now I think our understanding of what it takes and, and the people behind them, I think they understand that much, much better.”
The Mountaineers will take to the court again on Wednesday, Feb. 8, as they host No. 13 Iowa State. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN2.