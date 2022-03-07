The Big 12 conference announced the recipients of the 2021-22 conference awards for men's basketball on Sunday, and three Mountaineers made the cut for All Big-12 honors.
Seniors Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil, and Gabe Osabuohien were each awarded All-Conference honors for their efforts this season.
Sherman, who was the second-highest scorer in the league this year at 18.3 points per game, was named to the All-Big 12 second team. The Texas native scored 20 or more points 11 times this season, and 25 or more points five times.
Sherman also cemented his status in program history this season. He became the 55th Mountaineer to ever score 1,000 career points, posting a 23-point performance against TCU on Feb. 21 to push his career total over the milestone.
Fellow senior Osabuohien was one of three players to earn the honor of Defensive Player of the Year, as well as All-Defensive first team. He averaged 1.2 steals per game, 0.6 blocks per game and led West Virginia in total rebounds.
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua from Baylor and Oklahoma State's Moussa Cisse were the other two hoopers to receive the honor, in a tie with Osabuohien. This marks the first time in history that there was a tie for the award.
Osabuohien is the first Mountaineer to receive the honor since Jevon Carter, who won the award back-to-back times in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.
McNeil was the last of the WVU crop to be recognized by the Big 12, being selected to the Big 12 Honorable Mention team.
The sharpshooter was second on the team in scoring, posting 12.2 points per game this season. McNeil also led the Mountaineers in three-point percentage (36.6%) and free throw percentage (85.9%).
His 85.9% accuracy from the charity stripe this season is good for the ninth best single season percentage in WVU history.
McNeil also holds the school's all-time record for best single season free throw percentage at 88.9% in the 2021 season, and he concludes his WVU career third in all-time career free throw percentage at 85.8%.
In a season full of ups and downs for the Mountaineers, the big three of Sherman, Osabuohien, and McNeil provided plenty of exciting basketball and highlights for the blue and gold in 2021-22.
The trio is not done yet, though, as they return to the court this Wednesday, March 9 to take on Kansas State for the first matchup of the Big 12 tournament. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the match will be aired on ESPNU.