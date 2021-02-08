The No. 14 West Virginia men’s basketball team will use its triumphant victory against Kansas on Saturday to gear itself up for the No. 7 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Tuesday night in Lubbock, Texas.
West Virginia (13-5, 6-3 Big 12) had one of its most thorough wins of the season when it defeated the Jayhawks 91-79 in Morgantown. Sophomore guard Miles McBride sprung out of his two-game scoring rut and posted a career-high 31 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists.
Senior guard Taz Sherman did not allow McBride to steal all of the spotlight as he also had a career-high scoring performance. Sherman finished the game with 25 points after shooting 9-of-17 (53%) from the field and 4-of-7 (57%) from three-point range.
Texas Tech (14-5, 6-4 Big 12) had itself a dominant week against then-No. 9 Oklahoma and Kansas State. Against the Sooners, the Red Raiders fought in a defensive battle with both teams shooting below 33% from the field. Junior guard Mac McClung had one of his lowest scoring outputs of the year with just six points.
Texas Tech prevailed with a 57-52 upset over the Sooners.
McClung and the Red Raiders responded with a resounding victory over Kansas State on Saturday, 73-62. McClung scored 23 points despite only shooting 1-of-6 (17%) from behind the arc. Texas Tech improved off of its woeful shooting performance against Oklahoma to finish shooting 47% from the floor and 10-of-20 (50%) from three-point range.
WVU head coach Bob Huggins emphasized how hard the Red Raiders play and the height advantage that they have against the Mountaineers.
“They (Texas Tech) play hard,” Huggins said. “They have so many people that are kind of the same. They are all 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5, they’re all strong and they can all play inside and outside. They bother you with length.”
In the first meeting between West Virginia and Texas Tech on Jan. 25, the Mountaineers needed a last-second layup from McBride to overcome the Red Raiders, 88-87.
McClung was nonexistent in the first half with just six points before erupting in the second half with a scoring barrage. McClung finished with a season-high 30 points after shooting 4-of-5 (80%) from behind the arc in the second half. He nearly answered McBride’s game-winner with a shot of his own, but it bounced off the rim at the buzzer.
McBride led WVU in the first meeting with 24 points as he was one of six Mountaineers to score in double-digits. In the final 7:40, McBride scored 17 points for WVU, which included seven of the last nine points scored by the Mountaineers in the final two minutes.
Both teams currently sit in the top four of the Big 12 as the entire conference continues to chase the Baylor Bears at the top, who remain undefeated. WVU is in second-place while Texas Tech holds fourth-place behind Oklahoma.
Tip-off is at 9 p.m. from the United Supermarkets Arena on ESPN.