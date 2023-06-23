Two more Mountaineers have entered their names in the transfer portal following the resignation of former Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bob Huggins on Saturday. Fifth-year senior guard Joe Toussaint and senior guard Kerr Kriisa both declared for the portal Friday.
Toussaint spent one year at WVU and played in all 34 games last season, starting one. While he mostly came off of the bench, he averaged 9.4 points and 2.6 assists per game.
Kriisa transferred to WVU in April as the top guard in the offseason’ s transfer class. He spent his first three seasons at the University of Arizona, where he tallied 9.9 points per game with 5.1 assists per game last season.
Toussaint has one year of eligibility remaining while Kriisa has two.