The University's men’s basketball team signed graduate student transfer Quinn Slazinski Thursday, as first announced by On3 Sports’s Joe Tipton via Twitter.
The Houston, Texas native averaged 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in seven appearances last year for the Iona Gaels before experiencing a season-ending injury.
Now, he has one year of eligibility remaining, but he could receive another if granted a medical redshirt for his missed year.
Slazinski committed to St. John’s University in April after playing last season for Iona University but recently decommitted. He brings depth to the front court for WVU with a 6-foot-8-inch, 215-pound frame.
Earlier in his career, he played at Huntington Prep School thus is familiar with the WVU fan base.
“Going to Huntington Prep, we were at many games at WVU, and it was everything I’m looking for,” Slazinski said to Tipton. “The fan base, mixers with the city of Morgantown, had everything I wanted to offer. I’m so excited to get started, and most importantly win games.”
Slazinski joins forwards Jesse Edwards, Josiah Harris and Patrick Suemnick as the only players in that position on WVU’s roster.