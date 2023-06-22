The West Virginia University men’s basketball team lost fifth-year senior forward Tre Mitchell to the transfer portal on Thursday, as first reported by The Dominion Post’s Justin Jackson on Twitter.
Lots of buzz lately about #wvu forward Tre Mitchell. Just told by source he's entered the portal today. School has 2 business days to officially put his name in the portal.— Justin Jackson (@bigjax3211) June 23, 2023
This marks the first transfer out since Huggins’s resignation Saturday, June 17.
Mitchell started 32 games while appearing in all 34 for the Mountaineers last season. He averaged the highest minutes played on the team with 30 minutes per game.
The 6’9” forward also tied with Kedrian Johnson for second most points per game in the season with 11.7.
He was the last remaining starter on the roster from the 2022-23 season.