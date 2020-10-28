Two Mountaineers were listed on the Big 12 Preseason Awards list announced Wednesday afternoon.
Sophomore Oscar Tshiebwe was listed on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team and junior Derek Culver was on the honorable mention list.
The frontcourt of Tshiebwe and Culver is expected to be one of the most formidable in the country. Last season, Tshiebwe led the Mountaineers with 11.2 points per game and 9.3 rebounds per game as a freshman.
Culver was second the team in both categories, averaging 10.4 points per game and 8.6 boards per game.
The Mountaineers will start the season at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, when they take on Texas A&M in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic on Nov. 25. The game will be at 2 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN.