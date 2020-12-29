In No. 9 West Virginia’s final nonconference game before it begins the heart of Big 12 play, the Mountaineers dominated Northeastern while giving newcomers minutes off the bench.
WVU head coach Bob Huggins utilized the late scheduling of Northeastern (1-5) to give some of his young players like Jalen Bridges, opportunities to gain minutes on the floor in the 73-51 victory. Before his performance against Northeastern, Bridges’ season-high in points was three. On Tuesday, Bridges finished with six points and five rebounds in 17 minutes of action.
“It was kind of like open gym, and it was whoever got it, shot it,” Huggins said on the play of his newcomers. “It was not what we were looking for. We are looking for them to continue running the offense and continue taking good shots.”
Sophomore forward Oscar Tshiebwe was another player for the Mountaineers (8-2) that broke out of a slump that has followed him early on in the 2020 campaign. Against Kansas on Dec. 22, Tshiebwe finished with just three points and five rebounds. But Tuesday against the Huskies, Tshiebwe flourished with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
Once again, West Virginia had struggles knocking down shots. For the game, WVU shot 43% from field goal range and just 2-of-21 — a 9% clip —from three-point range. This was the lowest percentage the Mountaineers have shot from behind the arc this season.
“We just need to pass the ball,” Huggins said. “We don’t pass it well, and we don’t pass it often enough.”
With the victory, Huggins reached 889 career victories as a head coach, and he is just one shy of 300 career wins at West Virginia. Huggins normally doesn’t acknowledge the number, but he expressed what it means to him to coach at his alma mater.
"I guess I never have. I don't know why I don't pay attention to it, but I don’t, and I would be lying if I told you I did,” Huggins said. “I mean, it has been great being home. For a kid who was running through Decker’s Creek and Dug Hill in my early days, and then having the opportunity to come here and play and play in this building [is great]. It is great to be back.”