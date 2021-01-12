Mens Big 12 Basketball Scoreboard

WVU head coach Bob Huggins addresses a referee during West Virginia's game against Texas at WVU Coliseum in Morgantown W.Va., Jan. 9 2021

 Photo by WVU Athletics Communications

The West Virginia men’s basketball team's next two games against TCU on Jan. 16 and Oklahoma State on Jan. 19 have been postponed.

The Mountaineers were originally slated to play No. 2 Baylor on Tuesday, but that game has already been postponed.

All three games were postponed because West Virginia was unable to meet the COVID-19 thresholds set by the Big 12 conference. 

WVU has yet to play Baylor or TCU this season, but the Mountaineers have beaten Oklahoma State.

West Virginia has played five home games and has not had any fans in attendance. No fans will be in attendance until at least Jan. 25. 

