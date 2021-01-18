Mens Big 12 Basketball Scoreboard

WVU guard Miles McBride (4) goes up for a layup against the Texas Longhorns in the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.Va., on Jan. 9, 2021.

 Photo by WVU Athletics Communications

The West Virginia men's basketball team has had two games rescheduled by the Big 12 conference as announced Monday. 

West Virginia's matchup against Baylor originally scheduled for Jan. 12 has been rescheduled to Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. in Waco, Texas. WVU's game against the TCU Horned Frogs originally set for Feb. 22 has also been moved. The Mountaineers will now play on Feb. 23 at 5 p.m. in Forth Worth Texas. 

West Virginia last played on Jan. 9 against the Texas Longhorns. The program had three games postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the WVU program. 

