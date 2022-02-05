Following the Mountaineers 60-53 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss what went wrong in the team's second half collapse.
"You can't win when you're 4-for-32 [shooting]," Huggins said. "How do you win 4-for-32? We seemed to do things that we knew better than at the wrong time. We don't have the margin for error that other teams have."
Prior to tip-off the Mountaineers announced that guard Taz Sherman, the team's leading scorer, was ruled out due to a concussion. Huggins discussed how crucial Sherman's absence was for the team offensively.
"Well we're not going to go 4-for-32 if Taz is playing that's for sure. We had some opportunities in the first half to extend the lead, and we did dumb things."
With Sherman out, forward Jalen Bridges and guard Sean McNeil led the team in scoring despite struggling to shoot the ball efficiently. Huggins talked about their efforts in the postgame press conference.
"They chased [Jalen] and Sean, and basically dared our other guys to beat them," Huggins said. "If they needed to switch they switched. They were hellbent on making sure those two guys didn't beat them."
In the loss WVU had a number of calls that did not go their way in the second half. Huggins mentioned this discrepancy, but maintained that it was not an excuse for the unfavorable outcome.
"I need to be careful. There were some plays that probably should've went our way, and didn't," Huggins said. "At some critical times when we were trying to get back in the game. You gotta make that stuff happen, we didn't make it happen."
In the loss WVU turned the ball over nine times, an ongoing issue for the team that Huggins discussed in depth.
"We don't get loose balls, we haven't got loose balls all years," Huggins said. "The reality is it hasn't happened all year. We get in the game and we don't hold onto the ball."
With the loss WVU sits in last place in a packed Big 12 conference with the season winding down. They will have another chance to snap out of the skid when they host the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.