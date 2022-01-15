After suffering a blowout loss at the hands of the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, coach Huggins spoke about the Mountaineer's struggles on the offensive end.
"We came out at halftime flat. We didn't make shots," Huggins said of the poor performance. "We turned the ball over entirely too much in the second half. They played better."
For the game WVU shot just 17 of 63 (27%) from the field, despite getting a number of open looks. Huggins spoke in depth on the offensive drought in the postgame press conference.
"We got shots that our shooters generally make," Huggins said. "You're not going to shoot great everyday. We've got to figure out how to get easy baskets."
WVU had troubles on the defensive end as well, giving up 85 points on 36 of 70 (51.4%) shooting from the field. Huggins spoke about the challenge of matching up with an efficient Kansas offense.
"We tried to go one, three, one [on defense] to see if we couldn't slow down the onslaught, but that didn't work," Huggins said. "Honestly the transitions are what killed us. We didn't get back in transition, we didn't stop the ball."
WVU failed to neutralize the ball movement of the Jayhawks, who finished the game with 23 assists to the Mountaineers 5 assists.
"They've got a lot of weapons," Huggins said of Kansas. "They moved a lot, they had great movement in their offense. They sprinted to the rim, they attacked the rim."
"[In the] second half they had 16 transition points and 18 second chance points. We're not going to win when that happens."
With the loss WVU falls to 2-2 in Big 12 play this season. The program is now 0-10 all-time when playing on the road at Allen Fieldhouse.
The WVU men's basketball team will be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 18 when they host the No. 1 ranked Baylor Bears in Morgantown. Tip off is set for 5 p.m. ET and streaming will be available on ESPN 2.