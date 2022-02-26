Following the WVU men's hoops late loss to the No. 20 Texas Longhorns, head coach Bob Huggins met the media to discuss what went into the team's late collapse.
"I wanted to win by 10," Huggins said. "I thought our guys gave a great effort. You can always look back at a turnover a missed shot, a call you didn't agree with. There's a lot of things that happened."
In the loss the Mountaineers were out-rebounded by 11, a common theme this season. Huggins spoke about the unfavorable discrepancy on the boards in his postgame presser.
"We played small. They were playing small so we had to play small. We had to play down," Huggins said. "We tried to play to two bigs and it didn't work."
In the loss the Longhorns shot 26-of-41 (63.4%) and 8-of-16 (50%) from three. Huggins spoke about his team's defensive effort, saying it was not as bad as the stat sheet suggested.
"I thought we did better today than we've been," he said. "I thought we bothered them with the matchup in the second half."
In the loss WVU lost hold of a 10-point lead in the second half. Huggins said he thought his guys forced some shots, which gave Texas the opening they needed to make the comeback.
"We're up by 10 and we do the dumbest things," Huggins said We got guys trying to make plays that have no business trying to make plays. You can't keep making the same mistakes. We forced things that weren't there."
Early in the first half Texas forward Brock Cunningham was assessed with a flagrant two and ejected after knocking Malik Curry to the ground. Huggins spoke about the incident.
"Totally ridiculous, both times. Totally ridiculous," he said. "That's one of those times when you wish you were still playing."
Despite the tough loss Huggins has hope that the season is not lost. With two games to go, he and the Mountaineers will need win out.
"We've got two regular season games to go," Huggins said. "We did some dumb things, some really dumb things. But we're not done yet. We just need to win a few here."
Huggins and the Mountaineers return to action this Tuesday, March 1 as they travel to Oklahoma to face the Sooners. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.