The Mountaineers logged their second Big 12 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Wednesday, moving their record to 2-6. The bench played a huge role in the win, as many non-starters stepped up in big moments.
WVU’s bench scored 50 points out of the team’s 76 in the game. Fifth-year senior Joe Toussaint spear-headed the bench attack, as he finished with 22 points, leading the team.
“I thought our bench was really good. Joe [Toussaint] came in and did a terrific job for us. James [Okonkwo] was good, Mo [Wague] was good. Josiah [Harris] had good minutes for us,” Huggins said. “I thought that was a great team win.”
Toussaint played 28 minutes in the game after only playing 10 in WVU’s loss to No. 7 Texas. Huggins emphasized after the loss that a change needed to be made with Toussaint’s minutes.
“Joe deserves to play,” Huggins said. “Joe deserves to play a lot of minutes.”
Sophomore Seth Wilson had a career day as he hit five threes, the most in a single game of his career. Wilson and Toussaint led the bench in scoring with a combined 37 points.
Sophomore forward James Okonkwo made an impact as well. He tied fifth-year senior guard Erik Stevenson with the team-high in rebounds with 10.
"I have said and said and said that James is really, really talented,“ Huggins said. "He's got all kinds of potential. It's just a matter of us continuing to work with him and him continuing to let us work with him. He's got a great basketball future ahead of him. "
WVU largely won the game outside of the paint. Texas Tech outscored WVU in paint points 34-10. However, the Red Raiders were only 3-20 from the three-point range. WVU had more success, making 10 of 35.
“They were playing really physical and we couldn't get it close,” Huggins said. “When we did, they were double teaming us - at times triple teaming us. We wanted to spread it out and make cuts. If they were going to try to cover the rim, we were going to try to make some jump shots. Thankfully, we did.”
While Texas Tech had its way scoring on the inside, WVU dominated on the boards. The Mountaineers out-rebounded the Red Raiders 44-27.
The Mountaineers were solid from the free throw line as well, shooting 28-35 for an even 80%. The Red Raiders went 16-23 from the line.
A low point for the Mountaineers in the game was the starters. Erik Stevenson was the only starter that finished with more than four points with 16.
“Our starters just didn't have any pop to them," Huggins said. "They're the guys that have played the majority of the minutes up until now and they were dragging a bit. I thought we would go with some young guys and guys who had a little more pop to them."
The Mountaineers will have a chance to build off of the win over Texas Tech as they are set to welcome No. 15 Auburn on Saturday at noon. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN.