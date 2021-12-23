Following an 82-52 victory over the Youngstown State Penguins Wednesday night, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins had plenty to say regarding the tale of two halves for the Mountaineers.
West Virginia (11-1) had its slowest start to the season against the Penguins (7-4), shooting 1-of-12 (8%) from the field in the first five minutes and shooting 7-of-30 (23.3%) from the field overall in the first half.
“We had zero enthusiasm in the first half,” Huggins said postgame. “We were bad. There was just no enthusiasm.”
“And (Youngstown State head coach) Jerrod (Calhoun) did a great job. Jerrod did a great of knowing a lot of the things that we do and taking some things away, but we just didn’t have any enthusiasm.”
After halftime however, the Mountaineers were able to right the ship, thanks to fifth year senior guard Sean McNeil who exploded for all 23 of his points in the second half.
Huggins credited him and guard Taz Sherman for leading the team in the second half and for being good teammates.
“I think he and Taz (Sherman) are good teammates. They’re really good teammates,” Huggins added on. “I think they saw an opportunity to get other guys involved.”
Huggins also noted senior guard Malik Curry and the spark he provided off the bench in second half.
“He’s made plays for us all along, it’s just that he does it in spurts, so you probably don’t notice it as much until you look at the final stats,” Huggins said.
“He’s a really good ball screen guy. He kind of got us going at the beginning of the second half.”
After a short break, West Virginia will move into Big 12 conference play against the No. 16 Texas Longhorns on Jan. 1. Based on Wednesday’s performance, Huggins just needs to see improvement from his team, and for his players to not become complacent.
“We have to do a better job. It seems like the older guys, JB (forward Jalen Bridges), Taz and those guys, are more in-tune with what I’m telling them. Those other guys have been wherever they’ve been, and I don’t think there’s the urgency to continue to be one of the premiere programs in the country.”
“We have an obligation to some of the greatest alumni in the world and to a state that loves basketball.”