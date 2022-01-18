Following the 77-68 defeat against the No. 5 Baylor Bears, head coach Bob Huggins was dejected for his team, and expected more from them down the stretch.
West Virginia held a tight advantage over the Bears late in Tuesday's game, but within the last four minutes the Mountaineers collapsed and let Baylor pull away with the nine-point victory, a much wider margin than it truly was.
"We hurt ourselves," Huggins said in the postgame press conference. "We continually stub our toe when you miss an enormous amount of one-footers and two-footers, around the rim. It's not like they had a good shot blocker."
Huggins looks game in and game out for people to step up and out-work their opponents and sometimes for Huggins that expectation falls short.
"We're asking guys who have never played at this level to step up, and because they don't or they can't, it places a huge burden on Taz (Sherman) and Sean (McNeil) to score. It makes it hard," Huggins said.
Although some players didn't meet expectations, Huggins has seen more energy from transfer guard Malik Curry, and that has show with the results on the court.
"He (Curry) has really competed. I think he has turned it up in practice. He is really good with getting the ball to the basket," Huggins said.
Eliminating the self-inflicted errors and capitalizing on late game leads will be at the front of Huggins' and the Mountaineers' minds moving into a tough road game against the the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday.
The game is set to tip off at noon and will be televised on ESPN 2.