After the Mountaineers win over TCU on Saturday, head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about the importance of ending the season on a high note.
"We has a really good, really spirited practice," Huggins said. "I talked to everybody about how it's a sad say when it's over, talked about how close we've been, just haven't finished. That was their message in the huddle, that we're going to finish this one."
West Virginia was able to hold the Horned Frogs offense at bay late in the game, outscoring them 10-4 in the final three minutes. Huggins spoke about his team's defensive effort after the win.
"I thought defensively we were good. We haven't done a good job of staying in front of anyone all year," he said. "We had to do a great job of staying in front of them and I thought our guys did."
The last time TCU faced the Mountaineers it was a different story, as the Horned Frogs cruised to a dominant win at home. Huggins spoke about the contrast between the last meeting between the two team and Saturday's game.
"We were horrible in Fort Worth," Huggins said. "We were so close to winning big games and we didn't win them at the end for seemingly every reason there is."
In the win WVU guard Taz Sherman collected a game-high 25 points to close the regular season second in the Big 12 scoring race. Huggins spoke about the senior's performance and his impact on the team.
"At halftime [Sherman] just said, 'we're gonna win.' We're not going to let this happen to us again," Huggins said. "I think the biggest thing. I mean obviously he can score the ball, but the respect his teammates have for him. Justifiably so, he makes big plays for us."
With the regular season now complete WVU will turn their sights to the Big 12 tournament. Huggins spoke about his team's mindset as they prepare to face conference opponents.
"We just got to play. We're going to come in and compete," Huggins said. "We've played everybody in the league. We know we can win. We haven't gotten beaten that much we've just given games to them."
The first contest in the conference tournament is set for 7 p.m. at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. next Wednesday, March 9. The Mountaineers will face off against the eight seed of the Big 12.