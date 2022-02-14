Despite WVU's deflating loss to the Kansas State Wildcats on Monday, men's basketball head coach Bob Huggins praised his team's competitiveness following the late-game collapse.
"I'm proud of our guys today. I thought we competed," Huggins said. "They could have given up several times, they didn't. We missed some easy shots, we missed some key shots but we didn't quit."
In the second half Kansas State went on an 18-2 run to overcome a 10-point deficit, while also holding the Mountaineers to 0-10 shooting from the field in that span. Huggins spoke with the media about the team's offensive drought.
"We didn't play as well coming out of halftime again, which has been a problem. We've got to get that fixed," Huggins said. "We need to do a better job of playing through some things."
In the loss freshman Isaiah Cottrell had a career-best 13 points on 5-of-14 (38.5%) shooting from the field. Huggins praised the forward's effort after the game.
"He's getting better, and he's working at it," Huggins said. "We knew he could shoot the ball from three. He's going to be a really good player, but we can't expect him to be a work-beater as a freshman."
Gabe Osabuohien was not active for the loss, after receiving two technical fouls in the team's most recent game. Huggins spoke in length about Osabuohien's actions.
"We don't have room in our program for Gabe's actions," Huggins said. "If that was the first [incident], then okay... but it wasn't the first time. It's about doing the right thing, and you don't do things that hurt your teammates."
With the loss the Mountaineers are now 1-9 in their last 10 contests. Despite the skid Huggins remained optimistic postgame.
"I'm pleased with them, I think we're going in the right direction," he said. "We've got, what, six or seven more games here in the league. We need to go do what we're supposed to do."
Huggins and the Mountaineers will look to bounce back this Saturday, Feb. 19 as they host the No. 6 Kansas Jayhawks. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET.