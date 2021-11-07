After ending a three-year NCAA Tournament drought in March, minus one-year due to COVID-19, the West Virginia men’s basketball team tips off its 2021-22 season on Nov. 9 against Oakland.
Following a hectic offseason that saw two players transfer to other Division I schools — Emmitt Matthews Jr. to Washington and Jordan McCabe to UNLV — and two players pursue NBA careers, the roster is set.
In order to replace guard Miles McBride and forward Derek Culver, head coach Bob Huggins gathered three players from the transfer portal: Old Dominion guard Malik Curry, DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap and Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan.
Those three players are expected to have immediate impacts on the floor with Curry competing with senior Kedrian Johnson for the starting point guard position.
Along with new faces on the team, Huggins returns an experienced roster headlined by guards Taz Sherman and Sean McNeil. Both Sherman and McNeil entered the NBA Draft in the spring, but eventually returned to Morgantown for another season.
Sherman has already shown his worth to this year’s team as he scored 29 points in a charity exhibition against the Akron Zips on Oct. 29 in Morgantown.
“We were up 15 and we went up by 32, so we outscore them by 17 at that point and Taz was on the floor,” Huggins said about the impact Sherman had in the exhibition. “Yeah, I think it does mean that [Sherman impacted the game].”
Forwards Isaiah Cottrell and Gabe Osabuohien are both back as well for the Mountaineers this season. Last year, before Cottrell could catch his stride as a freshman, he tore his Achilles in December and missed the remainder of the season. In 2020, Cottrell played in just 10 games and averaged 5.6 minutes, 1.6 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.
Osabuohien played a significant role off the bench for the Mountaineers and he is expected to retain that role this season. Forward Jalen Bridges look to build off his impressive redshirt freshman season when he averaged 5.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. He also scored a career-high 22 points against TCU in early March.
West Virginia also has four incoming freshmen: guard Kobe Johnson, guard Seth Wilson, forward Jamel King and forward James Okonkwo.
Last year, the Mountaineers dealt with the departure of Oscar Tshiebwe and a COVID-19 pause that disrupted the season in early January. These significant disruptions changed the team’s track for the season, but it still pieced together a 19-win campaign and made the second round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Syracuse.
West Virginia does have some major non-conference matchups against Pittsburgh (Nov. 12), the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic (Nov. 18-21), UConn (Dec. 8) and Arkansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge (Jan. 29).
The Mountaineers were picked to finish fifth in the 2021 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll with Kansas and Texas topping the poll at No. 1 and 2, respectively.
The Big 12 also has three teams that made the Preseason AP Poll with Kansas (No. 3), Texas (No. 5) and Baylor (No. 8) all cracking the top-10.
With the outlook of the conference and the way the team played in the exhibition against Akron, Huggins is looking for more by the time the season begins on Nov. 9.
“We played good in spurts, I guess,” Huggins said. “Taz (Sherman) was really good. The bad was, we didn’t continue to play. We let up, we let down and we did whatever.”
“I thought our defense early on was pretty good and then it wasn’t any good,” Huggins added. “I thought we rebounded it pretty well early and then we didn’t rebound it at all. We’ve got to be a whole lot more consistent than what we are at this point.”
West Virginia begins the season against Oakland who finished its 2020-21 season at 12-18 overall in the Horizon League. Prior to its season beginning, Oakland played two exhibition games against Eastern Michigan and Lake Superior State on Oct. 28 and Nov. 5, respectively.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum on ESPN+.