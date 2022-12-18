The West Virginia men’s basketball team gained another victory Sunday night, crushing the Buffalo Bulls 96-78 at home.
West Virginia (9-2) has won nine of its first 11 games ahead of its Big 12 skate, starting on Dec. 31 in Manhattan, Kansas, against Kansas State.
The first half brought a rough start for the Mountaineers, who were tied to close with the Bulls (5-6) for most of the half.
Eventually, fifth-year point guard Kedrian Johnson broke a 28-28 deadlock with 5:43 left in the half with a pair of free throws. West Virginia started to pull away from Buffalo, leading 47-39 at halftime.
After the end of the first half, senior Erik Stevenson led the Mountaineers with 16 points on 6-9 shooting, while Johnson led the team with four assists.
The other three members of the starting lineup — Jimmy Bell Jr., Tre Mitchell and Kobe Johnson — had a three-way tie for the lead with three rebounds each.
In the second half, WVU led by as much as 10 but let Buffalo back into the game. The Mountaineers cut the score to 56-55 with 14:10 left, coming within one point again with 11:18 left in the game.
West Virginia, however, outscored the Bulls 35-18 to end the game, winning 96-78.
Stevenson led the team in points, scoring 22 points on 8-13 while also having four assists and rebounds.
The game was a coming out party for Jimmy Bell in his first season with WVU, setting his NCAA high marks in points and rebounds with 17 and 10 respectively. Johnson kept his lead in assists, finishing with seven.
Guard Seth Wilson also made an impact, scoring 10 points as a sub.
The Mountaineers stay at home for their next game, as they will face the Stony Brook Seawolves on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 6 p.m.
The game will be streamed on Big 12 Now via ESPN+.