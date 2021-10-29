In the first half, West Virginia came out hot with the first seven points to force an Akron timeout after two minutes of play. The Zips eventually pulled to within five before the Mountaineers went on a run to break the game open.
The 18-4 scoring run was led by fifth-year senior guard Taz Sherman as he scored six points for WVU. In the first half alone, Sherman led all scorers with 20 points on 8-of-11 (73%) shooting from field goal range.
After West Virginia pulled ahead by 20 points, 35-15, Akron settled in and cut the deficit to as little as 13 before halftime. Before the buzzer sounded to end the first half, Sherman knocked down another jumper to extend West Virginia’s lead to 39-14 at the half.
In the second half, the Mountaineers built their lead to as high as 32, but watched it decrease rapidly.
In a span of 10 minutes, West Virginia scored four points and saw its lead dwindle to 19 points with under six minutes to play. The Mountaineers finished out the game to win, 74-59.
The leading scorer for West Virginia was Sherman with 29 points despite only playing five minutes in the second half. Sean McNeil was the only other Mountaineer to score in double-digits, finishing with 10 points.
Freshman guard Kobe Johnson contributed eight points off the bench, shooting 4-of-7 (57%) from the floor.
As a team, West Virginia shot 45% from field goal range and 8-of-22 (36.4%) from three-point range. The Mountaineers were outrebounded by the Zips, 36-32.
The 2021-22 season officially begins on Nov. 9 for West Virginia against Oakland at the WVU Coliseum.