The West Virginia men’s basketball team fell to Baylor Wednesday night at the Coliseum in Morgantown, marking its fourth loss in a row in conference play.
The first points on the night came from former Mountaineer Jalen Bridges off a fast break two minutes into the game. Guard Erik Stevenson responded with his own layup to put West Virginia on the board.
Following Stevenson’s layup, the Bears went on an 8-0 run with seven points from freshman guard Keyonte George. George would go on to score 32 on the night.
Fifth-year guard Kedrian Johnson shifted the Mountaineers’ momentum with 12:46 left in the first half with a fast-break layup, sinking the free throw after a shooting foul on Baylor guard Langston Love.
With 10 minutes remaining in the first half, the Mountaineers trailed the Bears 10-13.
A layup by sophomore forward James Okonkwo put the Mountaineers down by one, closing the gap between the two teams.
Forward Emmitt Matthews hit the first three of the night for West Virginia with 3:30 left in the half, putting the score at 23-25.
At half, West Virginia trailed Baylor 27-33. Despite trailing, the Mountaineers outscored the Bears 18-8 in the paint and 11-1 off the bench.
Senior forward Tre Mitchell led West Virginia in points at the half with six while George led Baylor with 15 points.
Stevenson started off the second half with a three-pointer for the Mountaineers, his first on the night.
Back-to-back three-point jumpers from guards Joe Toussaint and Seth Wilson put the Mountaineers at 40 points, trailing by just one point early in the second half.
A free throw by Johnson gave the Mountaineers their first lead of the night, 49-48, with 11:35 remaining in the game.
With 10:29 remaining in the half, Stevenson picked up his fourth foul and did not see the floor until 3:47 minutes remained.
West Virginia’s momentum continued as a double-pump three-point shot by Wilson gave the Mountaineers a four-point lead with eight minutes remaining.
Mitchell picked up his fourth foul, giving two free throws to Bridges to bring the score back to a tie at 60-60.
Mitchell picked up his fifth foul with less than four minutes remaining in the game, leaving the contest with a double-double of 14 points and 15 rebounds.
Shortly after Mitchell fouled out of the game, Johnson picked up his fifth foul of the night.
With 0:51 remaining, Stevenson became the third Mountaineer to foul out of the game.
Toussaint went on a run for West Virginia with six straight points in the final minutes of the game. The guard led the Mountaineers with 20 total points on the night.
A three-pointer by Wilson with 0:20 remaining in the matchup closed the gap as the Mountaineers trailed by just three points.
A last-effort jumper by Toussaint missed the mark, securing Baylor’s win.
Despite their efforts, West Virginia fell to Baylor 78-83 at the buzzer.
The loss puts the Mountaineers at 10-6 and 0-4 in conference play.
West Virginia is set to take on its next conference matchup against Oklahoma on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla. Tipoff is set for noon and will be broadcasted on ESPN 2.