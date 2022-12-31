The West Virginia men’s basketball team opened conference play on New Year's Eve, falling to the Kansas State Wildcats on the road.
The Mountaineers ultimately suffered an 82-76 loss to the Wildcats in overtime.
Now, WVU goes into the new year with a 10-3 record (0-1 Big 12) following a big comeback by Kansas State (12-1, 1-0 Big 12).
West Virginia started strong leading 15-3 after seven minutes, with the Wildcats trailing by as little as five before WVU built a 12-point lead.
By halftime, the Mountaineers led the Wildcats 32-21 with the frontcourt of Jimmy Bell Jr. and Tre Mitchell both having seven points to lead the team. Mitchell led in rebounds as well.
Kansas State, however, was quick to make a comeback. The Wildcats led the game after a 16-7 run in just under five minutes, making the score 44-42 with 12:49 left on the clock.
During the run, Kansas State made all three three-point attempts, despite going 0-9 from beyond the arc to start the game.
The Wildcats had a chance to solidify their lead after stealing a loose ball, but Matthews managed to jump ahead of a pass on their fast break. Soon after this the Mountaineers tied it at 52-52 but fell behind by five again.
Fifth-year shooting guard Erik Stevenson hit a long two-point shot to make it 62-61 KSU, only to foul out on the following possession.
Kansas State missed both free throws and West Virginia went down the floor where Kedrian Johnson found Tre Mitchell in the paint with 1:03 left. This gave the Mountaineers a 63-62 lead, their first lead in 11:59.
The Mountaineers’ lead was short-lived as the Wildcats answered with their own layup 21 seconds later.
West Virginia could not answer and were forced to foul, and Kansas State made both free throws.
This set up a possession with 13 seconds left in regulation with a three-pointer to tie the game. After nearly losing possession, Mitchell’s three was airballed but collected by Matthews, who threw it out to Johnson. Johnson hit the game-tying three-pointer with 0.9 seconds left.
The Mountaineers’ magic ran out in overtime, as they fell behind 72-66 after surrendering the first six points of overtime. Johnson and Joe Toussaint eventually fouled out as the Mountaineers fell 82-76 to the Wildcats.
The fouls were not exclusive to the Mountaineers, as Kansas State’s Ismael Massoud and Abayomi Iyiola also fouled out. They also had two other players playing with four.
Tre Mitchell led the Mountaineers in scoring with 18 along with 12 rebounds. Emmitt Matthews was next in line with 13 points in his return from injury.
The Mountaineers held a 13-1 lead over Kansas State early, but the Wildcats battled back for an overtime win.
WVU tips off again on Jan. 2 at 7 p.m. against the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The game will be televised on ESPNU.