The West Virginia men’s basketball team opened up Big 12 conference play on Saturday, falling to the No. 17 Texas Longhorns on the road, 74-59.
West Virginia (11-2, 0-1 Big 12) was missing two key players due to COVID-19 protocols Saturday, those being guard Taz Sherman and forward Gabe Osabuohien. Being without these two playmakers held back West Virginia’s options offensively, but other Mountaineers were able to step up and score.
However, the turnovers ended up being the deciding factor in West Virginia’s performance, with the Mountaineers committing 20 turnovers compared to 12 from Texas along with shooting 22-of-52 (42.3%) compared to 25-of-59 (42.3%) shooting from the Longhorns (11-2, 1-0 Big 12).
Right out of the gates in the first half, Texas guard Courtney Ramey led off the scoring in Austin, putting five quick points in the basket including a three pointer. West Virginia guard Sean McNeil also started off hot, scoring seven of his 12 points in the first half.
Ramey continued his scoring, adding in 13 total points in the first half, and shooting 5-of-9 from the field to lead Texas’ offense.
West Virginia started to lose some grip on the game in the middle of the first half, with the Longhorns pulling out the lead to eight with six minutes left in the half. McNeil and forward Isaiah Cottrell took chances to get the Mountaineers back in the game, but the team shot poorly entering halftime, shooting 1-of-6 in the final five minutes of the half.
Texas on the other hand, attacked the paint with forwards Christian Bishop and Tre Mitchell each scoring four points and grabbing three rebounds. A 22-6 scoring run before half gave the Longhorns a big lead going into half, up 39-20.
The second half was much of the same, with West Virginia committing a turnover and a foul that led to four Texas points on the other end. Texas guard Marcus Carr opened up his point total early in the second half, adding on 12 to his 20-point total in the second half.
The second half continued to be slow for West Virginia, but McNeil with five points and forward Dimon Carrigan with a layup, gave West Virginia a small scoring run halfway through the second half, but the Longhorn lead began to grow.
Forward Jalen Bridges also brought his total up to 18 points, his highest of the season and the team high for West Virginia. Although the Mountaineers put up a fight late in the second half, Texas was able to pull away with its lead to seal the win.
Bridges ended up being the leading scorer for West Virginia with 18, with three steals and six rebounds as well. Along with guard Malik Curry’s 14, Cottrell also made a big contribution with six points, six rebounds, and three blocks.
For the Longhorns, Carr was the leading scorer with 20 points along with two assists and two steals. Ramey also finished out the game with 15 points, while adding on three assists and four rebounds.
Due to the Jan. 3 game against TCU being postponed, West Virginia’s next game will be against Kansas State on Jan. 8 at the WVU Coliseum. The game is set to tip off at 2 p.m.