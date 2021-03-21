The No. 3 seed West Virginia men’s basketball team fell in a second round upset to No. 11 seed Syracuse, 75-72, on Sunday evening in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The game couldn’t have started any worse for West Virginia as it fell behind by nine less than five minutes into the game. The Syracuse lead climbed to as high as 14 before WVU began to cut into the deficit before halftime.
The Orange built the majority of their lead on three-pointers in the first half as they were 7-of-16 (44%) from behind the arc in the first 20 minutes of play. Joseph Girard was outstanding with 11 points in the half on 4-of-6 (66%) shooting from three-point range.
In the final seven minutes of the first half, WVU outscored Syracuse, 15-7, to trail by six at the half.
To begin the second half, West Virginia was searching for a critical momentum boost. In the first two minutes, it didn’t find it. Following a Buddy Boeheim three-pointer, the Orange’s lead had ballooned to 12, at 43-31.
The Mountaineers cooled the fire with back-to-back scores to cut the deficit to eight, but Buddy Boeheim drained another three-pointer to put Syracuse up 11. Then, West Virginia went on a run. Over the next seven minutes, the Mountaineers went on an 18-6 scoring run that was highlighted by Sean McNeil’s four three-pointers.
In that stretch, WVU took its first and only lead of the game at 53-52.
Syracuse was quick to respond as it put together an impressive 18-6 run to retake control for the remainder of the game. The Orange led by nine with only two minutes to play, but the Mountaineers would not be deterred. After an Emmitt Matthews layup, West Virginia had cut the lead to just four.
With just two seconds remaining, Syracuse led by two with Buddy Boeheim at the line to shoot the one-and-one free throws. He sunk the first but as he missed the second free throw, Miles McBride had an opportunity for a last-second heave. McBride was called for a travel and Syracuse won, 75-72, to advance to the Sweet 16.
West Virginia finished the game shooting 37% from the field and 11-of-26 (42%) from three-point range. The Mountaineers won the rebounding battle, 41-29.
Four Mountaineers scored in double-digits with McNeil leading the team with 23 points — 7-of-13 (54%) from three-point range. Matthews scored 14 points, McBride and Taz Sherman both added 11.
With the win, Syracuse advances to the Sweet 16 to face the winner of No. 2 seed Houston/No. 10 seed Rutgers. West Virginia’s season ends in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.