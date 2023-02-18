The West Virginia Mountaineers fell short against Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon at
the Coliseum in Morgantown.
The matchup had major implications for West Virginia as the regular season approached a close. The Mountaineers were ranked eighth in the Big 12 heading into the matchup, and winning a majority of their remaining games was crucial for them to make the NCAA Tournament.
Fifth-year senior Erik Stevenson opened up the scoring with back-to-back three-pointers for the Mountaineers. Senior Tre Mitchell drained a three-pointer of his own to give WVU a 9-7 lead early in the first half.
The Red Raiders got into early foul trouble, giving up four fouls in the first seven minutes of the game.
Sophomore James Okonkwo knocked down a mid range jumper to reclaim the lead for the Mountaineers at 20-19. On the next possession, sophomore Seth Wilson landed a three point shot to gain a 23-21 lead.
Tied at 27-27 with 3:46 left in the half, Wilson intercepted a pass from freshman guard Pop Isaacs, which led to a putback layup for Johnson.
A turnover from senior Jimmy Bell Jr. gave Texas Tech a fastbreak layup with 28 seconds remaining in the half to give the Red Raiders a 33-34 lead.
With just three seconds on the clock, Johnson drove through the lane and scored to put WVU in the lead before halftime. Johnson led the team in the first half scoring with 11 points and shooting 4-5 from the field.
The team shot 52% from the field and 42% from beyond the arc. On defense, the Mountaineers forced eight turnovers in the first half and scored six points off turnovers.
The first half of action contained 12 lead changes and the game was level five separate times.
West Virginia suffered a drought early in the second half. After being down 47-48, the team went on a three minute stretch shooting 0-4 and turning the ball over three times.
Stevenson turned things around for WVU after scoring 12 consecutive points to put the Mountaineers up 59-53. Stevenson scored three triples, a midrange and a free throw within just two minutes.
WVU led 63-55, but allowed 11 straight points to lose the lead, six of them being from fastbreaks.
Trailing 72-74 with 1:05 left in the game, Johnson stole the ball to regain possession. On the following play, Stevenson missed a three point opportunity that would have given them the lead.
Texas Tech made four free-throws to establish a 72-78 lead. With 13 seconds remaining, Texas Tech ran the clock out to seal the win.
To end the game, West Virginia went 2-10 and missed its last six shots. Texas Tech dominated on the interior, scoring 42 points in the paint throughout the game.
Stevenson scored 27 points and was tied for leading scorer with Texas Tech sophomore Jaylon Tyson. The game included 23 total lead changes and was tied 10 times.
The Mountaineers return to the WVU Coliseum on Feb. 20 to face Oklahoma State at 7 p.m.