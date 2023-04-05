Former Arizona player Kerr Kriisa committed to West Virginia University on Wednesday and will now play basketball for the winningest coach in the game, Bob Huggins.
Kriisa, who is a top-rated point guard in the transfer portal, announced that he would be joining the Mountaineers in an Instagram post.
He comes with two remaining years of eligibility and joins Jose Perez and Omar Silverio, who are both transfers from Manhattan and will play as first-year Mountaineers next season.
The Estonia native is 6’3 and 190 lbs. Last season at Arizona, he played in 35 games averaging 9.8 points per game in 31.1 minutes while shooting 37.2% from the field, 36.6% from three and 76.7% at the free throw line.
Kriisa was the Pac-12’s assist leader this past season and was a vital member of the Arizona Wildcat team which was a two-seed in this year’s NCAA tournament. The Wildcats were upset by No. 15 Princeton in the first round.