The West Virginia men's basketball team's game against the Baylor Bears on Tuesday has been postponed.
This postponement is because West Virginia is unable to meet COVID-19 thresholds established by the Big 12.
“Our intent is to get the spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved,” WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “While this issue has hit many college basketball programs, we have been fortunate to have played 13 games so far this season.”
For now, no other determination has been made for future West Virginia games.