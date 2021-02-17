The No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers are facing the No. 12 Texas Longhorns in a pivotal Big 12 battle on Saturday in Austin, Texas.
West Virginia (14-6, 7-4 Big 12) recently went toe-to-toe with the Oklahoma Sooners in a double overtime game in Morgantown. It was nearly the third straight top-25 win for WVU, but junior forward Derek Culver missed the game-winner as the clock expired, and the Mountaineers fell 91-90.
West Virginia struggled mightily from three-point range and from the free throw line throughout the game against the Sooners. WVU finished 7-of-24 (29%) from behind the arc and 11-of-21 (52%) from the free throw line.
Head coach Bob Huggins saw a lack of concentration in his team as the reason for the poor performance from the foul line.
“I’ve always found that when you’re a pretty good free throw shooting team, which we have been, and you go 11-for-21 form the free throw line, a lot of that is concentration,” Huggins said following the loss on Saturday. “We didn’t have that today.”
West Virginia will have to shoot much better overall if it wants to avenge the loss it suffered against Texas (13-5, 7-4 Big 12) in early January. In the first meeting, Texas redshirt junior guard Andrew Jones nailed a three-point jumper in the final seconds to steal a huge win for the Longhorns, 72-70.
Since that victory, the Longhorns have gone 4-4 and have dealt with two game postponements and a cancellation in the Big 12/SEC Challenge against Kentucky on Jan. 30. Texas has won two in a row with a victory against Kansas State and most recently a win against TCU on Feb. 13.
Against the Horned Frogs, Jones led Texas with 19 points on 9-of-16 (56%) shooting from the field. The Longhorns as a team shot 28-of-57 (49%) from the field and a woeful 6-of-21 (29%) from three-point range.
Texas currently ranks No. 3 in the Big 12 in field goal shooting at 45% through 18 games. The Longhorns also rank No. 2 in the conference in field goal defense with opponents shooting on average 41% from the field.
The Mountaineers are far less efficient in both categories as they rank No. 8 in field goal offense at 43% and No. 7 in field goal defense, with opponents shooting 43%. In the first meeting with Texas, the Mountaineers shot 24-of-62 (39%) from field goal range and just 9-of-25 (36%) from behind the arc. Texas had a clear advantage in the paint, outscoring WVU 40-22.
Tipoff is at 3 p.m. on ABC from the Frank Erwin Center.