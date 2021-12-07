The West Virginia men’s basketball team are facing their first top-25 opponent of the season as the No. 15 Connecticut Huskies come to Morgantown for the Big 12/Big East Challenge on Wednesday.
West Virginia (7-1) has found a rhythm recently with four-straight wins after losing to Marquette on Nov. 19. Most recently, the Mountaineers dominated Radford on Saturday, 67-51.
In the win, West Virginia was without second-leading scorer Sean McNeil who is day-to-day with a lower back injury. As of publication, it is unclear if McNeil will play against UConn (8-1).
Guard Taz Sherman has been unstoppable for WVU, averaging 21 points per game. That average places Sherman second in the Big 12 in scoring behind Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji.
Wednesday’s game will be West Virginia’s biggest test of the non-conference slate and head coach Bob Huggins is prepared for a tough road ahead.
“I’m not going to feel bad when we think we’re going to be a nine-seed and we end being an 11-seed or we don’t get in at all because they didn’t listen to what I was trying to tell them what to do,” Huggins said on Saturday. “… The rest of the games are going to be brutal for us to win.”
The Huskies have only tripped up once this season — lost 64-60 to Michigan State on Nov. 25 — and have won three games in a row. However, UConn is expected to be down two starters when it plays WVU.
The leading-scorer for Connecticut is guard R.J. Cole who averages 16 points per game, but he will be without Adama Sanogo and Tyrese Martin. Sanogo is second on the team with 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds per game and Martin is right behind him with 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
“Right now, it’s looking like a couple of weeks to possibly longer,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley said about Sanogo’s injury. “Potential longer than that, or maybe longer than even that. We just don’t really know the extent.”
Even without Martin and Sanogo, UConn rolled over Grambling State on Saturday, 88-59.
“I think they have the best athletes in the country,” Huggins said about UConn. “I watched them against Michigan State, and Michigan State has historically had athletes and they weren’t close to being as athletic… They are talented athletically, really talented.”
“They remind me a lot of a couple of teams I had at Cincinnati,” Huggins added. “They are that athletic.”
This is the third year of the Big 12/Big East Challenge. Overall, the Big 12 is 0-1-1 in the series, losing 8-2 in 2019 and tying, 3-3 in 2020.
West Virginia lost to St. John’s in 2019, but defeated Georgetown last year, 80-71. This is the first time in the series that West Virginia will be hosting at the WVU Coliseum.
Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum on ESPN2.