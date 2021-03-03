The No. 6 West Virginia men’s basketball team is looking for an important bounce back victory when it hosts the TCU Horned Frogs on Thursday night in Morgantown.
West Virginia (17-7, 10-5 Big 12) will be playing in its second of three games this week following an overtime loss to No. 3 Baylor on Tuesday night. The Mountaineers fell behind by as much as 12 points in the first half before storming back early in the second half to lead by seven with less than 14 minutes to play in the game.
Baylor responded and led, 79-78, with only 1:05 remaining in regulation. With 13 seconds remaining, WVU sophomore guard Miles McBride went to the line to shoot two free throws to potentially give the Mountaineers a three-point lead. McBride went 1-of-2 and Baylor’s Jared Butler tied the game 11 seconds later with a layup to force overtime.
The Bears took over in overtime and earned an impressive win against West Virginia, 94-89.
TCU (12-11, 5-9 Big 12) participated in a less eventful game on Tuesday night as the Horned Frogs lost to Texas Tech, 69-49. It was a rough showing for TCU shooting the ball as it finished the game 19-of-49 (39%) from the field and 4-of-17 (24%) from three-point range.
Junior guard R.J. Nembhard was the leading scorer for the Horned Frogs with 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the floor.
In the first meeting between WVU and TCU, the Mountaineers held on for a crucial road victory, 74-66. On many occasions it looked as if West Virginia would pull away from the Horned Frogs, but it was unable to keep TCU from cutting into the lead.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins thought his team performed well but let off the gas at times.
“I thought we played in spurts,” Huggins said. “We can’t take our foot off of people’s throats and then try and get started again. I thought we had stretches where we played really well and stretches where we didn’t play very well.”
TCU sits near the bottom of the Big 12 conference in scoring offense as it only averages 67.7 points per game. That average places the Horned Frogs eighth in the Big 12 while WVU ranks second at 77.6 points per game.
Nembhard is fourth in the Big 12 in points per game as he averages 16.8. Over the past three games, Nembhard is shooting 25% from behind the arc. For the year, he averages 35% from three-point range.
West Virginia is in third place in the Big12 behind the Bears and Kansas Jayhawks who are in first and second place, respectively. TCU sits in eighth place.
Tipoff is at 7 p.m. from the WVU Coliseum on ESPN+.