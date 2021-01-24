On Monday, No. 14 West Virginia will host No. 12 Texas Tech for a top-15 matchup in Morgantown.
The Mountaineers (10-4, 3-3 Big 12) are coming off of a win over Kansas State, the team’s first game in two weeks due to COVID-19 guidelines.
In West Virginia’s last game, the team beat Kansas State with an outstanding defensive performance holding the Wildcats to just 47 points a season-low in scoring for Kansas State. The Mountaineer defense also forced 28 turnovers.
West Virginia struggled offensively with only three players scoring in double digits. Culver had a lackluster performance with only eight points and four rebounds. McBride didn’t show any rust as he finished with 18 points to lead all scorers on 7-for-12 shooting from the field.
In his first start of the season, Taz Sherman scored 10 points as he struggled to find a rhythm from the floor as he went 2-for-6 shooting.
The Red Raiders (11-4, 4-3 Big 12) have had their last two games postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the programs they were slated to play. Prior to the postponements, Texas Tech lost a close game to No. 2 Baylor by a score of 68-60.
Since Texas Tech has been unable to play, the Mountaineers have not been able to watch film on them over the last week, but head coach Bob Huggins thinks the Red Raiders will run the same things that they have been running all season.
“Well, I doubt we do anything that surprises Chris (Beard) and I would be surprised if Chris does anything that surprises us,” Huggins said. “I just can’t see Chris making wholesale changes.”
The Red Raiders are led by junior guard Mac McClung who is averaging over 16 points per game this season. The Red Raiders are a strong defensive team giving up an average of 60 points per game. But Texas Tech also has a strong offense averaging 75 points per game.
The Mountaineers, are led by Miles McBride who is averaging 15 points per game and Derek Culver who is the only player in the Big 12 that is averaging a double-double this season. The Mountaineers are averaging 75 points per game and keeping opponents to 68 points per game.
The Mountaineers have a slight rebounding advantage over the Red Raiders, as WVU comes in averaging 40 rebounds per game while Texas Tech is averaging 36 per game.
Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. at the WVU Coliseum on ESPN.