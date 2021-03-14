The West Virginia Mountaineers will be the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament and will face the No. 14 seed Morehead State Eagles in the First Round on Friday.
This will be West Virginia's first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since it reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 4 seed in the 2018 tournament.
Morehead State enters the tournament after winning the Ohio Valley Conference championship against Belmont on Saturday. The Eagles are currently on a seven-game win streak as they have only lost one game since Dec. 21.
WVU head coach Bob Huggins doesn't know much about West Virginia's opponent other than he is playing Morehead State.
"Pleased with the seed and where we are," Huggins said. "I'm getting ready to go home and watch four or five Morehead (State) games and then I can fill you in a little better."
Time and location for the game will be released at a later time.