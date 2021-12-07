The West Virginia men’s basketball team is just eight games into its 2021-22 schedule and it already has many motivating factors to prove critics wrong.
There have been multiple AP polls that have come out every week on Monday, but the Mountaineers have yet to receive even one vote in any of the polls. Yes, West Virginia has not played a demanding schedule against multiple top-25 teams like Gonzaga, but it’s still sitting at 7-1.
West Virginia’s lone loss came to Marquette in the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic and since then, it has won four in a row. Now, WVU has another ranking system to use as “bulletin board material” as the first NET rankings of the season were released Monday.
The NET rankings replaced the RPI rankings and it includes these factors when ranking teams: team’s winning percentage, opponent’s winning percentage, game results, strength of schedule, scoring margin, game location, quality of wins and losses, etc.
As of Monday, West Virginia is ranked No. 73.
“We definitely saw it,” forward Isaiah Cottrell said about the NET rankings. “We just have to take care of every team we play and games that we know we can win. We can’t just scrape by. We have to take care of business.”
West Virginia has defeated four opponents by double digits while losing to Marquette by 11. One of the keys to being ranked higher in the NET is scoring margin, but head coach Bob Huggins doesn’t think that should be a factor in ranking teams.
“I think it’s sad whenever you have to try and embarrass people and beat them [by a lot],” Huggins said on Tuesday. “I was on the committee and that was never part of what the committee was trying to accomplish.”
At No. 73, West Virginia is ranked the second-lowest out of the Big 12. TCU is ranked No. 108 and is the lowest Big 12 school. There are four teams in the top-25 of the NET, Baylor (No.6), Kansas (No. 13), Texas (No. 16) and Iowa State (No.21).
In its latest game, West Virginia was rolling past Radford by nearly 30 points, but it only won the game by 16. Cottrell understands the importance of winning by scoring margin, but doesn’t think the NET rankings should do it that way.
“Being up 25 and only winning by 16 or whatever we won by, is not a good look,” Cottrell said about WVU’s performance against Radford. “… I think it should just go by wins, but I don’t make the rules.”
Out of West Virginia’s seven victories, five are quad-4 opponents. The Mountaineers are 2-1 against quad-2 opponents and have yet to face a quad-1 team this season.
West Virginia’s next opponent, UConn, is currently ranked No. 11 in the NET with one quad-1 victory.
When it comes to measuring teams to see who makes the NCAA Tournament in March, the selection committee uses the NET rankings more than the AP Poll. By the end of the season, the NET ranking becomes one of the most important rankings in college basketball to determine seeds in the tournament.