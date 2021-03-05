No. 6 West Virginia will play its last game of the regular season Saturday when it hosts No. 17 Oklahoma State. The game will have important seeding implications for the Big 12 Tournament that begins March 10.
If West Virginia (18-7, 11-5 Big 12) wins, it will lock up the No. 2 seed in the tournament.
Oklahoma State (17-7, 10-7 Big 12) is coming off of a loss at Baylor, but the Cowboys won the five games prior to that with three of them coming against ranked opponents. Cade Cunningham has been a big reason for the Cowboys’ success, averaging 25 points per game in his last four games including a 40-point game versus Oklahoma during that stretch.
The freshman guard leads the Big 12 in points per game, averaging 19.7 over the entire season. At 6-foot-8, Cunningham can play from the perimeter and in the paint.
“They inverted him (Cade Cunningham), put him on the post and he drop stepped and dunked it over a 6-foot-10 guy,” head coach Bob Huggins said of the upcoming matchup with Cade Cunningham. “I don’t know what to expect, he is a talented guy.”
The Mountaineers have won four of their last five games with the only loss coming in overtime to Baylor on Tuesday. Over that stretch, West Virginia has one win over a ranked opponent with its 19-point second half comeback win over Texas on Feb. 20.
In the last game between the two teams, the Mountaineers pulled off a 19-point second half comeback to win 87-84. It was the Mountaineers’ second game without Oscar Tshiebwe and their first win without the sophomore forward.
Derek Culver led West Virginia with 22 points and 19 rebounds in that game, while Miles McBride added 21 and Taz Sherman scored 20 points.
Cunningham put up 25 points with nine rebounds in that game and was supported by Isaac Likele’s 22 points.
West Virginia scored 26 second half points in the last matchup while holding the Cowboys to just 15. The Mountaineers also got help from their bench with 29 points.
In its game versus TCU on Thursday, West Virginia scored just four bench points.
With a win, Huggins will join the 900-win club as just the sixth Division I men’s basketball head coach to reach that mark.
If Culver scores eight points, the junior forward will eclipse the 1000 career point mark. Culver has been averaging nearly 15 points per game and has only scored below eight points twice this season. He scored two points in the first game versus Oklahoma and seven points versus South Dakota State in November.
Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday at the WVU Coliseum, the game will be televised nationally on ESPN2.