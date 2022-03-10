The West Virginia men’s basketball team matched up against top-seeded Kansas in the quarterfinals of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship in Kansas City, Mo. Thursday afternoon, with the Mountaineers losing a lopsided contest against the Jayhawks, 87-63.
From the very beginning it was an offensive struggle for the Mountaineers (16-17, 4-15 Big 12) and that continued down the stretch. Field goals couldn’t find the bottom of the net Thursday, with West Virginia shooting 19-of-58 (33%) on the night, compared to a much more efficient 33-of-63 (52%) from the Jayhawks (26-6, 15-4 Big 12).
Despite Kansas having more turnovers (17) than the Mountaineers (11), it performed well on the defensive side of the court to shut down WVU’s best scorers all afternoon.
To open up the contest, it was Kansas capitalizing quickly. The Big 12’s Player of the Year in guard Ochai Agbaji was the opening bucket for Kansas along with two free throws from forward David McCormack. West Virginia came out slow offensively, shooting 0-of-6 on its first field goals to fall behind 11-2 early.
The first field goal for the Mountaineers came from forward Pauly Paulicap, ending the five-minute scoring drought. Kansas however continued to pour on the points, jumping out to a 17-4 advantage in the middle of the first half with 11 points from Agbaji in the period.
After a blow up on the offensive end, West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins and guard Taz Sherman both received a technical foul, one resulting in Huggins’ removal from the game and six free throws awarded to the Jayhawks. Paired with this, was 2-of-21 shooting from the Mountaineers, putting them behind 24-8.
Kansas couldn’t be denied, especially in the fast break as the half winded down, going up 41-19 at the break. The Jayhawks played some stout defense in the half court, shutting down many of the Mountaineers’ best offensive sets in the first half.
With a much more energized look, West Virginia opened the second half on a 7-0 run, capitalizing in transition. Agbaji broke the run with an and-one basket, giving Kansas the 44-26 lead.
Back-to-back three-point jumpers from WVU’s Sherman and guard Sean McNeil drew the deficit to 14 five minutes in, but aggressive paint offense was the key for the Jayhawks to make it 20 points once again.
West Virginia showed improved energy and offensive production down the stretch but with Kansas answering in bunches, the small runs weren’t enough for the Mountaineers to make a comeback in the second half.
Guard Malik Curry finished as the Mountaineers leading scorer with 19 points on perfect 11-of-11 free throw shooting.
Agbaji once again led the Jayhawks in points with 18 on the night, while also chipping in three rebounds.
The defeat on Thursday in Kansas City effectively ends the season for West Virginia, with the Mountaineers out of contention for an NCAA tournament spot.