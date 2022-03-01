The West Virginia men’s basketball team competed in its final road game of the season on Tuesday but couldn’t come away with a victory against the Oklahoma Sooners, losing 72-59.
This is the seventh straight loss for West Virginia and the second seven game losing streak this season for the Mountaineers.
Especially in the first half, the Mountaineers (14-16, 3-14 Big 12) struggled severely from the field, shooting 23-of-61 (38%) from the field compared to efficient 27-of-51 (53%) shooting from Oklahoma (16-14, 6-11 Big 12)
West Virginia did have a few things in its favor, including a 32 to 25 rebound advantage along with 4-of-4 shooting from the free throw line.
Guard Jordan Goldwire opened up the scoring for the Sooners with a steal and layup, while the Mountaineers went 1-of-4 on their first shot attempts. Following the slow start, WVU went 3-of-3 from the field to pull out to a 10-6 lead five minutes in.
Quickly, Oklahoma got right back in it, going on a 9-0 run, on 4-of-4 shooting, with four points and lots of defensive pressure from forward Jalen Hill in the half. OU’s forward Jacob Groves also was good on two back-to-back three pointers in the middle of the first half.
West Virginia couldn’t make any shots late in the first half, shooting 5-of-26 in the first period and going on a five-minute-long scoring drought to fall behind 28-17.
Forward Isaiah Cottrell was able to snap the field goal drought of over 10 minutes with a three pointer, but West Virginia still suffered from 1-of-18 shooting from the field across that 10-minute span.
Working off a 10-0 run to finish the first half, the second period saw forward Pauly Paulicap make a quick bucket in the paint. Groves answered his first half three pointers with another shot from beyond the arc to give Oklahoma a seven-point lead five minutes into the second.
WVU guard Taz Sherman started off the half quick, finishing with eight points just in the second period, but guard Umoja Gibson answered with five straight points in including converting an and-one basket.
Goldwire and Gibson did contribute to the lead down the stretch, allowing the Sooners to take a 51-44 advantage in the middle of the second period with 11 combined points.
Within the last five minutes, OU held its seven-point advantage, 59-52, but WVU guard Malik Curry added on 13 points in the second half alone. Forward Tanner Grove also took over the end of the game for the Sooners, scoring eight straight points to seal the victory.
Curry was West Virginia’s best scorer with 13 points, along with six rebounds and four assists.
Tanner Groves was Oklahoma’s leading contributor, recording a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
West Virginia will finish up the regular season back at the WVU Coliseum on March 5, against the TCU Horned Frogs. The game is set to tip-off at 2 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.