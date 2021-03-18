It has been three years, but the No. 3 seed West Virginia Mountaineers will finally be making their return to the NCAA Tournament when they face No. 14 seed Morehead State on Friday in Indianapolis, Indiana.
West Virginia (18-9, 11-6 Big 12) has not been very hot over its last four games. The Mountaineers wrapped up the regular season with a loss at home against Oklahoma State on March 6 and then five days later, they lost to the same Oklahoma State team in the quarterfinal round of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
The Mountaineers will be facing the Morehead State Eagles (23-7, 17-3 OVC) who have won 19 of their past 20 games which includes the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship. WVU head coach Bob Huggins wasn’t sure about the Eagles when the matchup was announced on Selection Sunday but took time to get familiar with them through game film.
"Pleased with the seed and where we are," Huggins said following the seed announcement. "I'm getting ready to go home and watch four or five Morehead (State) games and then I can fill you in a little better."
The matchup to watch in this game will be in the paint between WVU junior forward Derek Culver and Morehead State’s freshman forward Johni Broome. Culver was named to the All-Big 12 First Team while Broome earned the OVC’s Freshman of the Year award following a 13-point, nine-rebound per game average this season.
In his last game, Culver dealt with flu-like symptoms, but still persevered versus Oklahoma State. Against the Cowboys, Culver scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 30 minutes of game action.
Broome has had the hot hand as of late as he was also named the OVC Tournament MVP after leading the Eagles with 19 points and 12 rebounds per game in three appearances in the tournament. Broome scored a career-high 27 points to go along with 12 rebounds in the championship game against Belmont.
Huggins sees many offensive opportunities for Morehead State as there are multiple players that can score baskets.
“They have a lot of guys that can make shots,” Huggins said. “They do a very good job of spreading the ball and obviously the post guy is very good. They’re all very capable of making shots and they’re all very capable of having big nights.”
The Mountaineers do have someone on their roster that can make big shots and that is sophomore guard Miles McBride. McBride leads WVU in points per game with 15.5 and he averages nearly five assists per game at 4.7. McBride has the best assist/turnover ratio in the Big 12 at 2.6.
In West Virginia’s last appearance in the NCAA Tournament, it made it to the Sweet 16 in 2018 before losing to the eventual national champion, Villanova.
Tipoff is set for 9:50 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday night. The game will be nationally televised on truTV.