Mens Big 12 Basketball Scoreboard

West Virginia's Derek Culver (1) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Okla., on Jan. 2, 2021.

West Virginia's Derek Culver (1) drives to the basket against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman, Okla., on Jan. 2, 2021.

 Photo by Joshua R. Gateley

Six West Virginia men's basketball players have earned 2021 All-Big 12 men's basketball honors. 

Junior forward Derek Culver earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team after averaging 14.8 points per game and 9.8 rebounds per game for the season. Culver also recorded 11 double-doubles during the year in 26 appearances.

Culver joined Baylor's Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, Oklahoma's Austin Reaves and Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State on the All-Big 12 First Team. 

Sophomore guard Miles McBride was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team as he was the eighth-leading scorer in the Big 12 with 15.4 points per game. In 2020, McBride was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. 

Guards Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman were both named All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions. McNeil finished the season as the fourth-leading scorer for West Virginia with 11.9 points per game. Sherman finished as the third-leading scorer with 13.4 points per game as he also ranked No. 17 in the Big 12 in scoring. 

Senior forward Gabe Osabuohien was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and redshirt freshman forward Jalen Bridges earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. 

Cunningham was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Baylor's Scott Drew earned Big 12 Coach of the Year. 

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a senior journalism student from Grant, Alabama. I have been with the DA since January 2019 and I have covered multiple sports including, women's basketball, tennis, women's soccer, men's soccer, golf, swimming and diving, and football.