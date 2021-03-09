Six West Virginia men's basketball players have earned 2021 All-Big 12 men's basketball honors.
Junior forward Derek Culver earned a spot on the All-Big 12 First Team after averaging 14.8 points per game and 9.8 rebounds per game for the season. Culver also recorded 11 double-doubles during the year in 26 appearances.
Culver joined Baylor's Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell, Oklahoma's Austin Reaves and Cade Cunningham from Oklahoma State on the All-Big 12 First Team.
Sophomore guard Miles McBride was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team as he was the eighth-leading scorer in the Big 12 with 15.4 points per game. In 2020, McBride was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
Guards Sean McNeil and Taz Sherman were both named All-Big 12 Honorable Mentions. McNeil finished the season as the fourth-leading scorer for West Virginia with 11.9 points per game. Sherman finished as the third-leading scorer with 13.4 points per game as he also ranked No. 17 in the Big 12 in scoring.
Senior forward Gabe Osabuohien was named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team and redshirt freshman forward Jalen Bridges earned a spot on the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
Cunningham was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and the Big 12 Freshman of the Year. Baylor's Scott Drew earned Big 12 Coach of the Year.