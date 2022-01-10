The West Virginia men’s basketball team will compete in its second straight Big 12 game at home Tuesday, facing off against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
West Virginia (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) is coming off a tight 71-68 victory against a Kansas State team that was missing four players and its head coach due to COVID-19 protocols. The Wildcats were down many of their players, but still competed with the Mountaineers down the stretch.
The Mountaineers have also been struggling with their own COVID-19 issues but have since returned all their players for this matchup and the one prior against the Wildcats.
For Oklahoma State (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) however, it’s been on a steep decline since their heartbreaking loss to Oakland on Nov. 12, with a final score of 56-55.
Since that game, the Cowboys have played close in many other non-conference games, falling to Wichita State, Xavier, and Houston, while defeating Cleveland State in an overtime shootout.
The Cowboys most recent game was a 64-51 victory at home against the No. 21 Texas Longhorns.
Since the departure of first-overall NBA draft pick guard Cade Cunningham, this Oklahoma State team hasn’t been the same, and their performance on the court this season has shown that. On top of poor performance on the court, Oklahoma State also is dealing with a scandal that has resulted in a NCAA tournament ban for the 2022 season.
Even with many things going against the Cowboys, they have returned many playmakers this season, including guard Avery Anderson III.
Anderson III acted as a second option behind Cunningham last season, torching the Mountaineers for 52 points across three games last season, including a 31-point performance in the March 6, 2021, victory.
This year, Anderson III leads the team with 11.9 points per game, along with 2.2 steals.
The Cowboys also returned versatile forward Issac Likekele, who contributes a team high 6 rebounds per game and 3.8 assists per game.
For West Virginia, guard Taz Sherman has taken over as the leader for this team, with guard Sean McNeil becoming a strong second option.
Sherman leads the team in scoring with 20.4 points per game and 1.5 steals, with McNeil coming close behind at 14.8 points per game.
Forward Gabe Osabuohien and guard Kedrian Johnson also make their impact defensively, with Osabuohien leading the team with 5.4 rebounds per game and Johnson leading in steals with 2.1 per contest.
The game is set to tip off at 9 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.