Behind a career-high for Taz Sherman, West Virginia overcame first half struggles to defeat Eastern Kentucky, 80-77.
Once again, West Virginia’s (5-1) Taz Sherman led the way for the Mountaineers as the guard scored a new career-high with 28 points in 37 minutes of play. Malik Curry was second on the team in scoring with 16.
WVU started slow in the first half as Eastern Kentucky (5-2) jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead. Kedrian Johnson started off the scoring for West Virginia as he made a jumper at the 18 minute mark.
With 10 minutes left in the first half EKU held its largest lead of the first half as Braxton Beverly gave the team a 12-point lead.
Over the last 10 minutes of the first half, the Mountaineers slowly cut at the Colonel’s lead. To end the half, Isaiah Cottrell made a layup to bring the score to 41-38 at the break.
Sherman led all scorers in the first half with 10, Sherman also added three rebounds and two assists.
The second half was a lot better for the Mountaineers as it started with each team trading three-point shots. After keeping the game close throughout the beginning of the half, Sherman gave WVU its first lead at the 12:42 mark.
EKU quickly retook the lead and held onto it for the next six minutes until Sherman made a three with 4:20 remaining in the game.
After taking the lead, the Mountaineers held onto it for the remainder of the game and with 10 seconds remaining, WVU led 80-74.
West Virginia forced 17 turnovers and scored 19 points off of the turnovers. The Mountaineers also outrebounded the Colonels 34-33.
Gabe Osabouhein was a key player for the Mountaineers as he grabbed seven rebounds and scored eight points.