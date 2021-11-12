West Virginia picked up its 100th win over Pittsburgh Friday night as the Mountaineers blew out the Panthers, 74-59.
Jalen Bridges led the way offensively with 18 points while Kedrian Johnson took over defensively, adding seven steals. West Virginia (2-0) finished the game with 32 forced turnovers including 17 steals.
The WVU defense looked excellent to start the game, holding Pittsburgh (0-2) to just 24 first-half points. The Mountaineers also forced 18 first-half turnovers.
West Virginia scored 21 points off of turnovers in the first half. The WVU defense blocked six shots and stole the ball nine times in the half.
Sean McNeil led all scorers in the first half with eight points while playing all 20 minutes. McNeil and Taz Sherman each played the entire first half and were first and second in scoring in the half.
With 11 minutes remaining in the first half, a McNeil three-pointer gave West Virginia its second lead of the night and the Mountaineers never trailed again.
The Mountaineers did not slow down to start the second half, forcing two quick turnovers to start the period.
The WVU bench added 20 points of its own and guard Malik Curry led West Virginia’s bench in scoring with 10.
Curry played just five minutes in the first half but totaled two steals, one assist and six points on 3-for-3 shooting. In the second half, Curry was given more time and finished with 10 points on 5-5 shooting in 12 minutes.
West Virginia finished shooting over 50 percent from the field paired with a stellar 41 percent from three. McNeil led the way in three-point shooting percentage as he went three-of-four from behind the arc.
Bob Huggins played 10 different players during the game and eight of those players scored at least four points. Dimon Carrigan and Gabe Osabouhien had big impacts defensively but both players were held without a point.