No. 10 West Virginia will play at home for the first time in two weeks as Kansas State comes to town Saturday. The first time the two teams met, the Mountaineers came away with a 69-47 victory.
Kansas State (7-18, 3-13 Big 12) is coming off arguably its best two-game stretch of the year with wins over TCU and, most recently, upsetting No. 7 Oklahoma. The Wildcats scored just 62 points in each game but were able to hold both teams under 60 points.
Prior to its last two games, Kansas State was on a 13-game losing streak dating back to December.
West Virginia (16-6, 9-4 Big 12) played TCU on Tuesday, coming away with a 74-66 victory and in the process, the Mountaineers moved up to second in the Big 12 standings.
WVU has been much better than Kansas State offensively this season, averaging 78 points per game compared to the Wildcats’ 62 points per game. Kansas State has just two players averaging double-digit points, as guards Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl are both averaging 12 points per game.
Kansas State shoots just under 30% from three-point range while allowing nearly 38%. West Virginia has been shooting 37% from behind the arc this season.
The Mountaineers have four players averaging in double digits, led by sophomore guard Miles McBride with 16 and junior forward Derek Culver adding 15 points per game.
Culver is also the only player averaging double-digit rebounds in the Big 12 and one of the few in the country averaging a double-double. The Wildcats' leading rebounder averages just under six rebounds per game.
Both teams are in the bottom three of the Big 12 in terms of points allowed per game with 72 points. WVU has been able to force 14 turnovers per game, and the team sits at third in the Big 12 in turnover margin.
Kansas State has turned the ball over an average of 15 times per game and ranks eighth in the Big 12 in turnover margin giving up two more turnovers per game than it takes away.
The last time the teams played, McBride led the Mountaineers with 18 points, while redshirt freshman forward Jalen Bridges added 12 points and senior guard Taz Sherman scored 10 to help the Mountaineers. In that game, Culver played just 21 minutes scoring only eight points to go with his four rebounds.
The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. on Saturday and will be televised on ESPN2.