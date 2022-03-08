The West Virginia men's basketball team will be back in action in its Big 12 tournament opener on Wednesday, facing the Kansas State Wildcats in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed matchup.
To finish off their regular season, the Mountaineers (15-16, 4-14 Big 12) finally got back in the win column, defeating TCU 70-64 at home. West Virginia before the victory was 1-14 in their last 15 games, making the win that much more important going into tournament play.
Kansas State (14-16, 6-12 Big 12) has also had a tough year. Along with a loss in its regular season finale to Oklahoma, 78-71, it's also on a five game losing streak entering conference tournament play.
The Big 12 tournament will be a great source of experience for both squads, but especially the Mountaineers, allowing some of the freshman and sophomores such as forward Jalen Bridges, and guards Kobe Johnson and Seth Wilson, to become acclimated with one of the biggest atmospheres in college basketball.
With two matchups between the Mountaineers and the Wildcats this season, each squad was able to take home a victory. West Virginia took an early season three-point victory at home on Jan. 8, 71-68, while Kansas State beat West Virginia on its own court on Feb. 14, 78-73.
In both of those matchups, guards Nigel Pack and Markquis Nowell were a big problem for the Mountaineers, slashing into the paint and shooting from beyond the arc.
Pack averaged 16.5 points in two matchups against the Mountaineers, with 20 points in the Jan. 8 victory for West Virginia.
On the season, Pack is averaging 17.4 points and 1.4 steals, with a majority of his buckets coming close to the basket.
The other hard hitting guard is Nowell, who across two matchups is averaging 15.5 points against the Mountaineers. Nowell dropped in 21 points in a 78-73 home victory for the Wildcats on Feb. 14.
On the year, Nowell only averages 12.6 points per game but fills up the stat sheet in others ways, with 5.1 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game this season.
Matching up against Pack for West Virginia is guard Taz Sherman, who is one of the best scorers in the Big 12 at a 18.3 points per game clip along with 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals.
Guard Sean McNeil will also be an impact player despite his recent struggles, averaging 12.2 points per game. Guard Malik Curry will also come off the bench and score in bunches, with an average of 9.2 points, 1.5 assists and 1 steal on the year.
Kansas State will frequently use its two slashing guards to get to the basket and kick out for open three point jumpers. It'll be key for West Virginia to keep the Wildcats' guards on the perimeter and make them shoot contested shots to slow down their high tempo offense.
Big men such as forward Mark Smith will also get involved in the scoring for Kansas State, so out rebounding Smith and keeping him out of the scoring column will be important down the stretch.
The winner of this contest will move on to face off against the top-seeded Kansas Jayhawks on Thursday, in the second round of the Big 12 tournament.
This matchup is set to tip off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU.