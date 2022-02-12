The West Virginia men’s basketball team continued its Big 12 schedule on the road in Stillwater, Okla. Saturday, falling to the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a lopsided 81-58 defeat.
Two factors decided the game for West Virginia, first being the significant difference in the rebound battle. Oklahoma State doubled the Mountaineers 48-24 in rebounds, while outscoring the Mountaineers in second chance points, 15 to 6.
West Virginia also struggled inside the paint, scoring only 16 in the paint compared to Oklahoma State’s 40 points close to the basket.
The game was tight at the start, with five points on two free throws from forward Jalen Bridges and three free throws guard Taz Sherman being West Virginia’s first two possessions. Guard Bryce Thompson started off with a layup for the Cowboys.
A 7-0 run got Oklahoma State right back into the lead, putting them ahead 8-9 in the first five minutes. Sherman also got back on the board with an open three, totaling eight points in the first half.
Midway through the first half, West Virginia got out to a seven-point advantage, but forward Moussa Cisse got the Cowboys within five on his nine points in the period. Guard Avery Anderson III also added a pair of free throws, and two dunks from Cisse tied the contest at 22.
Back and forth jumpers from guard Sean McNeil, Sherman and Anderson III kept switching the lead between teams, giving Oklahoma State the 30-29 advantage with three minutes left in the half.
Three points on free throws for the Cowboys and forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe gave Oklahoma State the six-point advantage leading into halftime.
The Cowboys got out to a 12-point lead in the second half, with Thompson adding in four points within the first five minutes. 1-of-9 shooting plagued West Virginia early in the half, giving Oklahoma State a chance to take advantage and extend the lead.
A 12-0 run in the middle of the first half began to make the game get out of hand for West Virginia. Five straight points from guard Seth Wilson stopped the Cowboy’s run, but a Cisse dunk and a three from guard Keylan Boone took back the momentum.
As the half moved on, six straight points from WVU guard Malik Curry allowed West Virginia to get within 14, at the score of 57-43. Thompson added on another five points to extend the lead further, giving him nine total in the second half.
West Virginia’s scoring struggles continued into the end of the contest, finishing with a 17-of-55 (31%) shooting performance on the day, leading to a lopsided defeat for the Mountaineers.
Curry finished as the leading scorer for West Virginia with 13 points along with two assists. McNeil and Sherman tied for second in scoring at 12, with Sherman also adding in three rebounds.
Cisse and Anderson III finished as Oklahoma State’s leading scorers at 18 points. Cisse added on 10 rebounds to secure a double-double and Anderson III had seven assists.
For the Mountaineers, they’ll travel for their second straight away game on Monday in Manhattan, Kansas against the Kansas State Wildcats. The game is set to tip-off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN 2.